Red Sox-Astros Odds: Boston A Betting Underdog For Series In Houston

The Boston Red Sox will continue the search for their first victory since the All-Star break when they travel to Houston on Tuesday to face the Astros as +118 moneyline betting underdogs at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Red Sox have seen the gains they made in recent weeks evaporate since returning to action last weekend and getting swept by the Los Angeles Angels in a four-game set. The club once again failed to find offense, getting outscored by the Angels by a 22-4 margin during the series and extending its current losing streak to five games.

Boston’s recent stretch of futility comes following a 14-7 stretch that briefly returned the Red Sox back to the edge of contention in the American League East at just 5 1/2 games back of the division-leading New York Yankees.

However, with the Yankees taking two of three from the Seattle Mariners over the weekend, Boston enters Tuesday night’s Red Sox vs. Astros betting matchup at Minute Maid Park alongside the Mariners with the worst record in the American League and a full nine games back in the AL East standings.

The Astros have endured some struggles of their own, going 3-9 in their last 12 games, but showed signs of life in their weekend series against Texas, taking two of three from the Rangers, including a 10-0 beating Sunday.

This week’s three-game series marks the second meeting of the year between the two clubs after the Red Sox took two of three from Houston at Fenway Park earlier this month, improving them to 15-5 in their last 20 games against the Astros, according to the OddsShark MLB Database.

But while the Red Sox look to have fallen out of postseason contention, Houston sits just two games back of the Angels in the AL West race and is an intriguing 18-1 bet on the World Series betting futures.

The Kansas City Royals continue to lead the way as 13-2 betting favorites to claim their first World Series win since 1985, followed by the Washington Nationals and the St. Louis Cardinals, who remain deadlocked at 8-1.

The Los Angeles Dodgers trail at 17-2, ahead of the Pittsburgh Pirates at 10-1 and the Angels at 12-1. Despite their current woes, the Red Sox’s World Series odds have yet to tumble, hanging tough at 28-1, where they are joined by the Baltimore Orioles and the Detroit Tigers.

