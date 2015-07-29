Watch Pedro Martinez’s ‘Viva Dominicana Night’ Ceremony (Live Stream)

The Boston Red Sox aren’t quite done honoring Pedro Martinez.

After retiring the former ace’s No. 45 on Tuesday, the club will pay tribute to Martinez’s fans from his native Dominican Republic during “Viva Dominicana Night” on Wednesday. Fans in attendance for the 7:10 p.m. game against the Chicago White Sox will receive Dominican flags and postcard replicas of Martinez’s Hall of Fame plaque copy in Spanish.

But if you’re not at the game, the Red Sox will be streaming their pregame ceremony live in Spanish. You can catch the whole thing in the video below. Your browser does not support iframes.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images