David Ortiz Crushes Home Run On Luis Severino’s 96 MPH Mistake (Video)

Welcome to the show, Luis Severino.

The New York Yankees prospect had an impressive debut on the mound Wednesday night against the Boston Red Sox, but he made one very big mistake. And when you make that mistake against David Ortiz, you’re usually going to pay.

Severino fell behind Ortiz 2-0 in the top of the fourth inning. The Yankees right-hander tried a get-me-over fastball — albeit at 96 mph — which Ortiz obviously was looking for. The Red Sox designated hitter cleaned it out and hit a 441-foot bomb into the right-field bleachers. Your browser does not support iframes.

According to ESPN, it was Ortiz’s fifth-longest home run of the season. The home run was Ortiz’s 11th in the new Yankee Stadium in just 48 games. Counting the old Yankee Stadium, the Sox DH now has 27 career home runs on the road in the Bronx and 45 for his career against the Bombers.

Despite that one mistake, Severino impressed Ortiz and the Red Sox in his debut, even with Boston coming away with the 2-1 win.

“That young kid, he’s got good stuff, man,” David Ortiz told reporters after the game. “I think he’s going to be pretty good. He’s got a good fastball, he’s got the cutter, the changeup. I think early in the game, he was kind of missing location a little bit, but other than that, his stuff is very explosive.”

Thumbnail photo via Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports Images