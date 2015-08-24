Jordy Nelson’s Injury With Packers An Act Of God, Says Lions Player

Jordy Nelson’s injury is a shame. It also was inevitable, if you share Glover Quin’s beliefs.

Nelson reportedly tore his ACL after landing awkwardly Sunday during the Green Bay Packers’ preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Quin, a Pro Bowl safety for the Detroit Lions, said Monday that Nelson’s injury, while unfortunate, was an act of God, and there’s no sense blaming the NFL’s four-game preseason schedule, which many view as too long.

“I hated Jordy got hurt, but in my beliefs, and the way I believe, it was — God meant for Jordy to get hurt,” Quin, a devout Christian, told MLive.com. “So if he wouldn’t have got hurt (Sunday), if he wouldn’t have played in that game, if he wouldn’t have practiced anymore, and the next time he walked on the field would have been Opening Day, I feel like he would have got hurt Opening Day.

“So in that sense, now they’ve got three weeks to make adjustments and prepare before Opening Day, as opposed to it happening Opening Day, and now you’re in the season and now Jordy gets hurt. It happening in the preseason, you hate that it happened, but that gives them time to make adjustments and try to find something.”

This obviously is a polarizing opinion. A popular and important player for the Packers likely is out for the season and an NFC North adversary chalks it up as God’s work. Cue the chaos in Green Bay.

But we’re certainly in no position to judge Quin’s religious beliefs, whether we agree with them or not. And it’s not like Quin didn’t show sympathy for Nelson. Quite the opposite, in fact.

At least we all can agree Nelson’s injury is unfortunate, regardless of why exactly it happened.

