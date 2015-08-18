Patriots Claim Chris Martin From Dolphins, Release Tight End Logan Stokes

Through a series of transactions Tuesday, the New England Patriots have an open roster spot.

The Patriots claimed offensive lineman Chris Martin off waivers from the Miami Dolphins, his agent, Brett Tessler, tweeted Tuesday. Martin was waived by the Dolphins on Sunday.

The Patriots also released tight end Logan Stokes for the second time this summer. Stokes originally signed with the Patriots on June 11 and was released June 18. He re-signed with the Patriots on Aug. 10.

Martin spent last summer with the Patriots during training camp and opened the regular season on the practice squad before being released Oct. 13. He was injured throughout the 2014 preseason and didn’t suit up for New England.

The Patriots also traded offensive lineman Jordan Devey to the San Francisco 49ers for tight end Asante Cleveland and cut linebacker L.J. Fort. The Patriots have 89 spots filled on their 90-man roster as they head to West Virginia for joint practices with the New Orleans Saints.

