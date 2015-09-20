David Beckham Responds To James Bond Acting Rumors On ABC News (Video)

David Beckham probably is too famous to be a spy.

Beckham told ABC News on Friday he won’t consider playing the role of James Bond in a future film, as some hope he will, because that’s a role only serious actors should play. Beckham appeared on the U.S. television network to promote a short film, “Outlaws,” in which he plays a leading role, and update the world on his post-soccer activities.

Beckham also revealed one of his sons is ambivalent, at best, about pursuing a soccer career due to the pressure that comes with comparisons to his father. Beckham called his son’s reluctance “heartbreaking.”

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@GoalUK