Hector Moreno Breaks Luke Shaw’s Leg In Man United’s Loss To PSV (Video)

Manchester United suffered a double blow in its first UEFA Champions League group-stage game in almost two years.

Not only did the Red Devils drop their group-stage opener on the road against Dutch club PSV Eindhoven, they also lost the services of starting left back Luke Shaw. PSV defender Hector Moreno broke Shaw’s leg with a heavy tackle in the 15th minute (warning: the video is graphic).

Shaw was stretchered from the field and taken to a local hospital.

Our thoughts go out to @LukeShaw23, who has suffered a double fracture of the leg. He will have an operation on his return to Manchester. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 15, 2015

A disappointed Shaw told his followers on Twitter he’ll be back.

Thank you everyone for your messages , words can't describe how gutted I am , my road to recovery starts now, I will come back stronger. — Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) September 15, 2015

Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey, who suffered a gruesome leg break in 2010, and England internationals Ross Barkley and Nathaniel Clyne joined Shaw’s former club Southampton in sending messages of support on Twitter.

Fingers crossed for @LukeShaw23, get well soon — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) September 15, 2015

Thinking of you lad @LukeShaw23 hope you have a speedy recovery… — Ross Barkley (@RBarkley20) September 15, 2015

Gutted for you mate 😔 hope you have a speedy recovery @LukeShaw23 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Nathaniel Clyne (@Nathaniel_Clyne) September 15, 2015

We'd like to send our best wishes to @LukeShaw23 following his injury while playing for #MUFC tonight. Come back stronger, Luke. #saintsfc — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) September 15, 2015

Shaw was enjoying a fine season, but it looks like he’ll be out for a large chunk of what remains.

Moreno, a Mexican international, scored the game-tying goal for PSV in the first half. Luciano Narsingh scored PSV’s second in the 57th minute to give the Dutch club a 2-1 win.

