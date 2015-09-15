Hector Moreno Breaks Luke Shaw’s Leg In Man United’s Loss To PSV (Video)

Manchester United suffered a double blow in its first UEFA Champions League group-stage game in almost two years.
Not only did the Red Devils drop their group-stage opener on the road against Dutch club PSV Eindhoven, they also lost the services of starting left back Luke Shaw. PSV defender Hector Moreno broke Shaw’s leg with a heavy tackle in the 15th minute (warning: the video is graphic).
Shaw was stretchered from the field and taken to a local hospital.
A disappointed Shaw told his followers on Twitter he’ll be back.
Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey, who suffered a gruesome leg break in 2010, and England internationals Ross Barkley and Nathaniel Clyne joined Shaw’s former club Southampton in sending messages of support on Twitter.
Shaw was enjoying a fine season, but it looks like he’ll be out for a large chunk of what remains.
Moreno, a Mexican international, scored the game-tying goal for PSV in the first half. Luciano Narsingh scored PSV’s second in the 57th minute to give the Dutch club a 2-1 win.
Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@lequipe
