Patriots Celebrate Tom Brady Ruling With Simple, Awesome Tweet (Photo)

It’s a good day in New England.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard Berman ended more than seven months of speculation, bickering and drama Thursday when he ruled to nullify Tom Brady’s four-game suspension for his alleged role in Deflategate.

The New England Patriots, of course, have stood behind their quarterback throughout the entire ordeal, and when news of Brady’s ruling broke, the team responded with a simple yet powerful message on Twitter.

[tweet https://twitter.com/Patriots/status/639445470230614018 align=’center’]

No words required.

Brady now will be available to play in the Sept. 10 season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. As you might imagine, a few of his teammates were pretty fired up, too. [tweet https://twitter.com/McCourtyTwins/status/639450026532540416 align=’center’] [tweet https://twitter.com/RobGronkowski/status/639447047129694208 align=’center’]

Rob Gronkowski is right. It’s going to be quite the fun season in Foxboro.