Report: Patriots Called Fred Jackson Immediately After Bills Cut Him

When the Buffalo Bills released Fred Jackson, it came as a shock to most. And it turns out two Super Bowl teams didn’t waste any time in reaching out to the running back.

Jackson was released on Aug. 31, and he told The Buffalo News’ Tim Graham that the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks called him “within an hour” of the move. The running back ended up joining the Seahawks on a one-year, $900,000 contract, but the fact that two quality teams had interest in him gave Jackson a second wind.

“It revitalizes you,” Jackson told Graham. “Instead of being down in the dumps and feeling sorry for yourself, you say, ‘I know teams think I can still play.’ ”

Last season, Jackson rushed for 525 yards and two touchdowns, both career lows. However, the 34-year-old definitely still has value as a third-down back, as he had a career-high 501 receiving yards.

Thumbnail photo via Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports Images

