Marcus Smart, Isaiah Thomas Worth Watching On Celtics’ Europe Trip (Podcast)

The Boston Celtics are hitting the road, but they’ll leave town with more questions than answers.

The C’s embark later this week on a one-week trip to Europe, which will include stops in Italy and Spain to play Olimpia Milano (Oct. 6) and Real Madrid (Oct. 8). The stretch is part of a crucial preseason for Boston, as head coach Brad Stevens faces the daunting task of determining his lineup combinations on what looks like a deep, balanced roster.

NESN.com’s Cam McDonough joined Celtics beat writer Darren Hartwell to look at some storylines that emerged from Tuesday’s intra-squad scrimmage at TD Garden. The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach also came on as a guest to offer his takeaways and make some predictions for the 2015-16 season.

Listen to the podcast in the player below or download it for later.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images

Thumbnail photo via Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens reacts in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers in game two of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena.