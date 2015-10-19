Dining Playbook: Clover, Cookie Monstah Among Best Food Trucks In Area (Video)

You’ve seen a food truck either parked in a parking lot or driving by you once or twice, each time wondering if the food is good or not.

“Dining Playbook” dove in to see what they are all about.

At the Bacon Truck, everything revolves around — you guessed it — bacon. Clover changes its menu constantly with the goal of making the best food with simple ingredients. Cookie Monstah prides itself on selling fresh cookies everyday.

For more information, watch the video above and check out bostonbacontruck.com, cloverfoodlab.com or thecookiemonstah.com.

Thumbnail photo via Facebook/The Bacon Truck

