Report: Colts QB Andrew Luck Will Play Vs. Patriots Despite Shoulder Injury

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck’s shoulder injury, which kept him out of the lineup during the last two weeks, appears to be well enough for him to play Sunday night against the undefeated New England Patriots.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported early Sunday morning that Luck is all set for the Week 6 showdown at Lucas Oil Stadium.

#Colts QB Andrew Luck will return tonight against the #Patriots, source says. He's good to go — & could've played last Thursday if needed — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 18, 2015

Luck has not fared well against the Patriots in his career. He has thrown for six touchdowns, 10 interceptions and owns an 0-4 record against New England, which includes two blowout losses in the NFL playoffs.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick played in the Colts’ first three games and completed just 56 percent of his passes for 753 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also lost two fumbles.

Thumbnail photo via Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck watches from the sidelines during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.