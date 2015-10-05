Report: Joe Philbin Fired By Dolphins; Dan Campbell To Take Over

The first NFL head coaching casualty of the 2015 season shouldn’t come as much surprise.

The Miami Dolphins fired head coach Joe Philbin on Monday, according to multiple reports. The team reportedly promoted tight ends coach Dan Campbell to interim head coach, according to the Miami Sun-Sentinel’s Omar Kelly.

Philbin and the Dolphins entered the season with high expectations after a busy offseason, which included the signing of Ndamukong Suh. In three-plus seasons with the Dolphins, Philbin had a 24-28 record, never finishing better than 8-8. Miami was crushed Sunday in London by the New York Jets, as the Dolphins fell to 1-3 on the season.

The Dolphins apparently wanted to make the change now with the season technically still salvagable. The club also is set to enter the bye week, which should allow Campbell more time to get acclimated as the head man.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images