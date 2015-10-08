Royals Leave Jonny Gomes Off Roster For AL Division Series Vs. Astros

The Kansas City Royals won’t have any postseason magic from Jonny Gomes.

The Royals left the outfielder off their roster for the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros. Pinch runner Terrance Gore will be Kansas City’s 25th man for the series.

The Atlanta Braves shipped Gomes to the Royals at Major League Baseball’s Aug. 31 trade deadline, but he hasn’t been much of a factor for the reigning AL champs. While Gomes normally is used against left-handed pitchers, he’s batting just .182 against lefties in 22 at-bats and .167 overall with Kansas City.

Gore hasn’t seen much action outside of the minor leagues, but he brings a lot of speed to the table. The 24-year-old outfielder made the Royals’ postseason roster last season, too.

