Should Patriots Fans Cheer For Jets’ Darrelle Revis Sunday? (Poll)

Darrelle Revis makes his first trip back to New England when the new/old member of the New York Jets returns to face the Patriots.

After helping the Patriots win Super Bowl XLIX, Revis signed back with the Jets, the team he began his career with — and with whom he battled the Patriots for six seasons. He’s not expecting a warm reception when he jogs onto the Gillette Stadium field Sunday, and that’s probably a good thing.

“I don’t think I would be welcomed back with open arms, I tell you that,” Revis said Wednesday, laughing. “But the fans, they love the Patriots, and I’m not in that color jersey.”

Revis now is a member of the hated Jets, but he also played a crucial role in getting the Patriots franchise its fourth Lombardi Trophy. How should fans in Foxboro react to Revis on Sunday?

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images