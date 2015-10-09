MLB

Adrian Beltre Out Of Rangers’ Game 2 Lineup Vs. Blue Jays With Back Injury

by on Fri, Oct 9, 2015 at 10:06AM

Momentum in the American League Division Series might have shifted to the Toronto Blue Jays, as Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre officially was ruled out of Friday’s Game 2.

Beltre injured his back while sliding into second base during Thursday’s 5-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Words can’t describe how important Beltre is to the Rangers’ success. In the regular season, he posted strong numbers to help anchor Texas’ lineup. There is no timetable for Beltre’s return, but based on his facial expression — after he hit an RBI single in the third inning — it didn’t look good.

Hanser Alberto replaced Beltre after he exited Game 1.

Oct 8, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre is helped off the field in the third inning after an injury sustained against the Toronto Blue Jays in game one of the ALDS at Rogers Centre.

