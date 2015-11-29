Bruins’ Claude Julien Responds To Alain Vigneault’s Eyesight Comments

Alain Vigneault has a history of trash-talk with the Boston Bruins that stems from the 2011 Stanley Cup Final, when his Vancouver Canucks lost to the B’s in a thrilling seven-game series.

Vigneault is now in his third season as head coach of the New York Rangers, who lost to the Bruins on Friday in a physical contest at TD Garden.

Bruins forward Brad Marchand was called for a goalie interference penalty in the third period, a play that included Rangers netminder Henrik Lundqvist making the most of the contact by flopping in his crease. Marchand was the only player to receive a penalty on the play, and Julien wasn’t happy about it.

He called out Lundqvist for “acting,” and Vigneault responded Saturday by saying Julien needed to “check his eyesight.” Julien fired back Sunday after Boston’s practice.

#NHLBruins coach C.Julien, on all this: "Not for a second did I ever question (#NYR) Henrik Lundqvist as a goaltender, or as a person." — Mike Loftus (@MLoftus_Ledger) November 29, 2015

More #NHLBruins coach C.Julien response to #NYR coach Vigneault: "As far as my eyes, I’m not the one who compared Beleskey’s hit to Rome’s." — Mike Loftus (@MLoftus_Ledger) November 29, 2015

Julien is referring to Vigneault comparing Bruins winger Matt Beleskey’s hit on Rangers center Derek Stepan from Friday’s game to former Canucks defenseman Aaron Rome knocking former Bruins winger Nathan Horton out of the 2011 Cup Final with a vicious head shot in Game 3 of the series.

Stepan suffered broken ribs as a result of the play, and the NHL’s Department of Player Safety decided not to discipline Beleskey for the hit. Rome was suspended for the rest of the Cup Final after his late hit on Horton. It was one of the worst hits in recent playoff memory, and comparing it to Beleskey’s is just ridiculous.

Vigneault seems to still be frustrated over what happened in 2011. It might have been his best chance to win a Stanley Cup, but the Bruins outplayed and outcoached his Canucks.

