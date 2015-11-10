NFL Week 10 Odds: Packers, Patriots Both Strong Favorites Vs. Weaker Foes

The Green Bay Packers will aim to avoid their first three-game straight-up losing streak in two years when they battle the Detroit Lions on Sunday as 11.5-point home betting favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Packers lost their second consecutive meeting with an undefeated opponent last weekend, dropping a 37-29 decision to the 8-0 Carolina Panthers while posting their third consecutive against-the-spread defeat after failing to cover as 2.5-point chalk.

The club suffered its first SU loss of the season in Week 8 in Denver, being humbled 29-10 by the Broncos, once again as 2.5-point favorites, leaving the Packers with a 4-5 SU record in their last nine games on the road.

However, Green Bay has been unbeatable at home, taking a 13-game SU home win streak into Sunday afternoon’s Lions vs. Packers betting matchup at Lambeau Field, going 9-3-1 ATS during that stretch.

It has been a dismal season for the Lions, who will search for their first SU win at Lambeau Field since 1991. Detroit has lost 24 in a row during that span, 5-17-2 ATS, but is 4-5-1 ATS in meetings where it has been the underdog of seven or more points.

The 1-7 Lions also ride a four-game ATS losing streak, 2-10 ATS in their last 12 overall, and have scored 12 or fewer points in three of their last six outings.

Elsewhere, the New England Patriots will try to end a four-game ATS losing streak against New York when they visit the Giants as 7.5-point favorites Sunday.

The undefeated Patriots have won 11 in a row SU and are 6-2 SU and ATS in their last eight November road games, according to the OddsShark NFL Database, while the Giants have alternated between SU wins and losses over their past five games and are coming off a 32-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend.

The Broncos will try to rebound from their first loss of the season when they visit the Kansas City Chiefs as 6.5-point chalk this week. Denver has been a middling bet of late, going 2-2-1 ATS in its last five, while the red-hot Chiefs have won two straight SU and ATS, ending a five-game losing streak.

In other NFL Week 10 betting action, the undefeated Panthers visit the Tennessee Titans as 4.5-point chalk, while the Seattle Seahawks are favored by three points over the Arizona Cardinals, and the 8-0 Cincinnati Bengals host the Houston Texans as 11-point favorites.

