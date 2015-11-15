Ronda Rousey Predicted Holly Holm Head-Kick Knockout On Jimmy Fallon’s Show (Video)

Athletes should stay away from making predictions. They usually don’t end well.

Ronda Rousey made an October appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” where she discussed her much-anticipated UFC 193 fight against Holly Holm and predicted how her opponent might win.

Fast forward to Saturday, when Rousey was beaten by a powerful kick to the head — the exact move she told Fallon wouldn’t be her downfall.

“She’s the type of fighter that you have to be very, very patient with,” Rousey told Fallon about Holm. “I feel like she’s going to try and keep distance and keep far away from me and get me frustrated to a point I’ll make a mistake and she’ll try to kick me in the head. But it’s not going to go like that. Not the way that she wants.”

Oops.

Luckily for Rousey, she might receive another chance to reclaim the bantamweight title belt that Holm took from her. Holm said after the fight that Rousey “absolutely” deserves a rematch.

