Tom Brady Downplays Inadvertent Whistle: ‘Referees Make Mistakes, Too’

Tom Brady, like everyone else, was confused when an inadvertent whistle stopped everyone in their tracks on “Monday Night Football.”

And while the NFL attempted to explain what the heck happened after the random whistle halted what could have been a huge gain — or even a touchdown — for the New England Patriots, no one really knows for sure how that could have happened. That included a visibly perplexed Brady during the game.

One day later, there still aren’t many answers, but Brady downplayed the situation in an interview on WEEI’s “Dennis and Callahan” morning show.

“I’m not sure how much in the heat of game … the whistle blew and the guys kind of stopped,” Brady told WEEI. “The refs make mistakes, too. They’re not perfect, we’re not perfect, too, as players. I know they get a lot of criticism, but they’re a good crew.”

Brady’s biggest issue might have been that the Patriots weren’t able to come away with points on the possession. Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski ended up missing a field-goal attempt at the end of the drive.

“It was still a very positive play for us — we gained a lot of yards — we just didn’t do enough when we got down in their territory,” the quarterback said.

Of course, winning the game, like the Patriots did to move to 10-0, probably made things a lot easier to take.

