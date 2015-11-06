Tom Brady Prepares For Patriots-Redskins Watching Film At Home (Photo)

Would you expect a four-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback to prepare any other way than watching film? Of course not.

Tom Brady took to his Facebook page to show Patriot Nation he is taking Sunday’s game against the Washington Redskins seriously.

While watching film, Brady mentioned he was in his “chill zone,” but what’s up with that laptop? It looks like it’s from 2004.

Old laptop or not, Brady will be prepared as always come game time.

Thumbnail photo via Oct 25, 2015; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) makes an adjustment at the line of scrimmage during the second quarter against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports