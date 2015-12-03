Bruins Effort Lacking In Shootout Loss To Oilers, Despite Salvaging Point (Video)

After riding a five-game winning streak, the Bruins took a step back Wednesday night after losing a road contest to the Edmonton Oilers.

Though Boston salvaged a point by going to overtime (and ultimately losing in a shootout), coach Claude Julien reiterated an all-too-familiar song in his postgame interview with NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley: the B’s just weren’t trying hard enough.

“The whole game we were playing a dangerous game,” Julien said on “Bruins Overtime Live.” “Our skating game was there tonight, but we have to play a harder game than we did tonight and we didn’t. We chose to try and master skill. Once we tied the game at 2-2 all of a sudden we started playing our game, and we became a dominant team. So, disappointed in the fact that we only got one point when we certainly could’ve had two.”

