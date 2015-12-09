Reggie Miller Sits Next To Julia Roberts On Flight, Talks Christmas Memories (Photo)

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, even when you’re a busy celebrity.
Former NBA star Reggie Miller recently sat next to actress Julia Roberts on a flight from Los Angeles to Chicago, and the two apparently had a wonderful conversation about Christmas memories, if Miller’s Instagram selfie and detailed caption are any indication.
LAX to O'Hare: Happy Holidays from Julia Roberts, with Christmas fast approaching she took me back in time to when she was just 8 years old. Growing up with her older sister Lisa she said, "trying to wait up and catch Santa bringing gifts was the absolute BEST".. They would look at the clock in anticipation around 8:45pm only to be sleep by 9pm.. So I had to ask, "best gift ever?". Without a doubt she said, "my pussycat baby doll, it never left my side".. Now she LOVES teaching her kids Finn, Hazel and Henry all the traditions of Christmas, about giving back and being thankful for all the wonderful blessings around them. Good Mama Julia Roberts.. #SeatmateSelfie #KnowYourNeighbor #PlanesTrainsAutomobiles #BigMistakeHuge #RegBevWil
Now that’s something we can relate to.
Reggie Miller caught up with Julia Roberts, talked about Christmas on a flight from Los Angeles to Chicago
