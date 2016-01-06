Patriots’ Malcolm Butler Not Looking Ahead To Potential Wide Receiver Matchups

FOXBORO, Mass. — Malcolm Butler won’t surprise anyone in this season’s NFL playoffs.

The New England Patriots cornerback has made a remarkable transition from an undrafted free agent who made arguably the biggest play in Super Bowl history to a Pro Bowl player drawing matchups against the league’s top wide receivers each week.

The Patriots will play one of three teams in the divisional round: the Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans or Cincinnati Bengals.

All three have a No. 1 receiver capable of breaking a game open on a single play, making Butler’s job quite important to the success of the New England defense.

Butler was asked Wednesday if he’s looking ahead to potential matchups against Bengals wideout A.J. Green or Chiefs receiver Jeremy Maclin, both of whom tallied more than 1,000 receiving yards and at least eight touchdowns this season. He admitted it’s not on his mind at the moment.

“Just wait until we know who we’re playing,” Butler said. “You don’t want to jump into something you don’t know for sure is going on. We just have to patiently wait.”

Butler’s role is far different than it was at this time last season. One thing that hasn’t changed is his approach.

“I feel the same way,” he said. “I know I’m in a different situation, so I’m just going to be ready like I was last year whenever I get the opportunity. I’ll be ready.”

