Louis Van Gaal Flops On Manchester United Sideline; Photoshops Ensue (Video)

We’ve seen some pretty crazy flops in the sports world, especially in soccer. But Louis Van Gaal just upped the ante.
The atmosphere already was tense in Sunday’s Premier League showdown between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford, but in the second half, Van Gaal took particular displeasure with an official’s call. So the Red Devils’ manager decided to animate that displeasure by literally flopping on the sideline.
That’s one way to get your point across.
Because this is the 21st century and Twitter exists, Van Gaal’s tumble quickly made the rounds and sparked some pretty hilarious photoshops.
Manchester United went on to win 3-2, but we’re all winners after witnessing Van Gaal’s hilarious antics.
Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@Squawka
