Louis Van Gaal Flops On Manchester United Sideline; Photoshops Ensue (Video)

We’ve seen some pretty crazy flops in the sports world, especially in soccer. But Louis Van Gaal just upped the ante.

The atmosphere already was tense in Sunday’s Premier League showdown between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford, but in the second half, Van Gaal took particular displeasure with an official’s call. So the Red Devils’ manager decided to animate that displeasure by literally flopping on the sideline.

Historical moment from Louis van Gaal. pic.twitter.com/zVaqliJzMh — The Antique Football (@AntiqueFootball) February 28, 2016

That’s one way to get your point across.

Because this is the 21st century and Twitter exists, Van Gaal’s tumble quickly made the rounds and sparked some pretty hilarious photoshops.

Louis van Gaal recreating the bear attack scene from The Revenant… #MUFC pic.twitter.com/nCnmBydzrU — Top Corner (@HITCtopcorner) February 28, 2016

BREAKING: The Louis Van Gaal memes have begun! pic.twitter.com/KX0AOxKnuU — BBC Sporf (@BBCSporf) February 28, 2016

Manchester United went on to win 3-2, but we’re all winners after witnessing Van Gaal’s hilarious antics.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@Squawka