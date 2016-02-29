NHL Trade Rumors: Dan Hamhuis Linked To Bruins As Canucks Shop D-Man

The Boston Bruins enter Monday’s NHL trade deadline with a need for blue-line depth, and one player who could fill that need is Vancouver Canucks defenseman Dan Hamhuis.

The 33-year-old veteran, who can become an unrestricted free agent July 1, has been linked to the Bruins by Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun and TSN’s Darren Dreger hours before the 3 p.m. ET deadline.

Bruins are a major player today. Working on Hamhuis/Russell…considering Eriksson trade options. Lots of discussions in Boston. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 29, 2016

Dallas is frontrunner but Boston, Tampa and Washington have all inquired on Dan Hamhuis. #TradeCentre — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) February 29, 2016

Hamhuis would have to approve any deal because of the no-trade clause in his contract.

Hamhuis has tallied six points in 37 games this season. His HERO chart shows he still plays at a second-pairing level or better in most facets.

The British Columbia native has spent the last six seasons in Vancouver.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images

Thumbnail photo via Feb 10, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Dan Hamhuis (2) carries the puck during the first period against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports