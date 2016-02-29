Boston Bruins

NHL Trade Rumors: Dan Hamhuis Linked To Bruins As Canucks Shop D-Man

by on Mon, Feb 29, 2016 at 9:40AM

The Boston Bruins enter Monday’s NHL trade deadline with a need for blue-line depth, and one player who could fill that need is Vancouver Canucks defenseman Dan Hamhuis.

The 33-year-old veteran, who can become an unrestricted free agent July 1, has been linked to the Bruins by Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun and TSN’s Darren Dreger hours before the 3 p.m. ET deadline.

Hamhuis would have to approve any deal because of the no-trade clause in his contract.

Hamhuis has tallied six points in 37 games this season. His HERO chart shows he still plays at a second-pairing level or better in most facets.

Screen Shot 2016-02-29 at 9.14.38 AM

The British Columbia native has spent the last six seasons in Vancouver.

Click to see the top 15 NHL trade deadline targets >>

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images

Thumbnail photo via Feb 10, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Dan Hamhuis (2) carries the puck during the first period against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Have a Bruins/NHL question for Nick Goss? Send it to him via Twitter at @NickGossNESN
TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties