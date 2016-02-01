Patriots Fans Have Reason To Root For Panthers In Super Bowl 50 (Video)

If you’re still reeling from the New England Patriots’ AFC Championship Game loss to the Denver Broncos, then you might be able to find solace in the Carolina Panthers.

For starters, a win for the Panthers obviously means Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning doesn’t get to add another Super Bowl ring to his collection. However, that’s far from the only reason Patriots fans might want to consider putting their money on Carolina.

NESN’s Michaela Vernava breaks it all down for you in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton celebrates after beating the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Championship Game.