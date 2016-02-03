Tom Brady To Derek Jeter: Patriots ‘Blew It’ In AFC Championship (Video)

How much greatness can one event handle?

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady chatted with professional wrestling legend Ric Flair at the University of Michigan’s National Signing Day event Wednesday. It was just a taste of the star-filled action, however, as Brady also caught up with former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter and his fiancée, model Hannah Davis.

The Players’ Tribune — founded by Jeter — captured Brady’s interaction with Jeter and Davis on video. The two mostly engaged in small talk, but Brady still seemed a bit broken up about the Patriots’ AFC Championship Game loss to the Denver Broncos.

“(The season) ended a few weeks too early,” Brady told Jeter. “Blew it. We had a good chance.”

The Patriots, of course, lost 20-18 to the Denver Broncos, who will face the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. The defeat cut short Brady’s quest for a fifth championship ring, which would match the total number of World Series rings collected by Jeter throughout the shortstop’s 20-year MLB career.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Brady and Derek Jeter