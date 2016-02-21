Watch Chelsea Vs. Manchester City FA Cup Game Online (Live Stream)

The coming game between Chelsea and Manchester City could lack the luster of the teams’ previous clashes with each other, but don’t tell that to hosts.

Chelsea will face Manchester City in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. The game represents a chance for both teams to take one step closer to silverware at the expense of a Premier League rival, but Manchester City seems set to approach the contest as a nuisance, while Chelsea sees opportunity.

Manuel Pellegrini has threatened to field a weakened team against Chelsea due to looming a trip to Ukraine for a UEFA Champions League Round of 16 game against Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday, followed by a Capital One Cup final against Liverpool and a Premier League clash with the Reds next Sunday and a week from Wednesday, respectively.

Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Guus Hiddink is likely to play his strongest lineup as he seeks to capitalize on Chelsea’s last realistic opportunity to win a domestic trophy during this difficult season.

Here’s how to watch Chelsea vs. Manchester City in the FA Cup:

When: Sunday, Feb. 21, at 11 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Soccer 2Go

Thumbnail photo via Guus Hiddink speaks to the media ahead of Chelsea vs. Man City.