Watch Liverpool Vs. Leicester City Premier League Game Online (Live Stream)

Leicester City aims to maintain its perch atop the Premier League standings when it hosts Liverpool at King Power Stadium on Tuesday.
Leicester City leads second-place Manchester City by three points and owns plus-three goal differential at home, while Liverpool sits eight points out of a top-four spot and is 5-4-3 away from Anfield.
Here’s how to watch Liverpool-Leicester City online.
When: Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 2:45 p.m. ET
Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra
Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com
Thumbnail photo via Jon Flanagan returns from injury.
