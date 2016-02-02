Premier League

Watch Liverpool Vs. Leicester City Premier League Game Online (Live Stream)

by on Tue, Feb 2, 2016 at 11:45AM

Leicester City aims to maintain its perch atop the Premier League standings when it hosts Liverpool at King Power Stadium on Tuesday.

Leicester City leads second-place Manchester City by three points and owns  plus-three goal differential at home, while Liverpool sits eight points out of a top-four spot and is 5-4-3 away from Anfield.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool-Leicester City online.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 2:45 p.m. ET
Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com

Thumbnail photo via Jon Flanagan returns from injury.

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties