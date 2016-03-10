DeMarcus Cousins Suspended One Game By Kings After Latest Tirade (Video)

DeMarcus Cousins has earned himself some time off. He might even use it to cool off.

The Sacramento Kings announced Thursday in a statement they have suspended Cousins for one game for “conduct detrimental to the team.” Cousins’ suspension comes one day after he directed an apparent tirade toward head coach George Karl during the Kings’ loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

@World_Wide_Wob Cousins screaming at George Karl. Rondo gets in front of him trying to calm things down…..lol. pic.twitter.com/A8ezpuOaS5 — Junior Coimbra (@JrRap77) March 10, 2016

“Cousins will serve the suspension in Sacramento’s next contest against the Orlando Magic on Friday,” the Kings said in a statement.

Cousins, 25, is having another All-Star season but his, and the Kings’, frustration over losing also continues.

He reportedly has clashed with Karl a number of times during their two seasons working together in Sacramento.

This instance appears to be the latest chapter in the ongoing saga that is Cousins vs. Karl (and the Kings).

There’s no telling where it will end, but there won’t be another flare-up on Friday. That’s for sure.

