NCAA Tournament 2016 Preview: Bracket Breakdown, Picks For Each Region

The 2016 NCAA Tournament figures to be action-packed.

Although several teams hold a slight edge entering this year’s March Madness, there always are plenty of surprises come tourney time. Kansas, North Carolina, Oregon and Virginia have the honor of being No. 1 seeds, but those schools aren’t guaranteed anything once the round of 64 tips off Thursday.

There are multiple dark horse candidates in this year’s tournament, too, which could make for one of the most unpredictable slates in years. Even the play-in games carried some level of intrigue, especially with Tulsa sneaking into the plans against the expectations of many.

Which powerhouses will be upset? Which mid-majors will shock the world? Which players will seize the moment and become household names over the next few weeks?

The answers to these questions and more are contained within NESN.com’s regional previews, which feature predictions leading up to the Final Four in Houston. Click on the links below to see how we expect the East, West, Midwest and South regions to play out in this year’s tournament.

