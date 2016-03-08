Rickie Fowler’s Hole-In-One Wins $1M For Ernie Els’ Autism Foundation (Video)

The golf season is just a few weeks old, but we already have a heavy favorite for best moment of 2016.

PGA Tour star Rickie Fowler played in a tournament benefitting colleague Ernie Els’ Els for Austim Foundation at the Old Palm Golf Club on Monday and won a $1 million donation for the group by nailing a hole-in-one.

It was quite an amazing scene.

Fowler once again will be among the top players to watch at the Masters in April. He already was going to be a fan favorite at Augusta, and this probably will increase his fan support even more.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@TheBig_Easy