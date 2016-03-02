Watch Boston Celtics Vs. Portland Trail Blazers NBA Game Online (Live Stream)

Two of the NBA’s hottest teams will duke it out Wednesday night at TD Garden.

The Boston Celtics are on a three-game winning streak and have won 17 games since Jan. 9, the third-highest total in the NBA. One of the two teams with more, however, is the Portland Trail Blazers, who are on absolute fire with 18 wins since Jan. 9 and nine wins in their last 10 games.

The Celtics enter Wednesday with an 11-game home winning streak, but the Blazers might put that streak in serious jeopardy.

CSN New England Live Extra is streaming the game online and through its app.

Here’s how to watch Celtics-Blazers.

When: Wednesday, Mar. 2, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: CSN New England Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (0) looks to pass against the Boston Celtics at the Moda Center.