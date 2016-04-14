Red Sox Option Rusney Castillo To Triple-A Pawtucket For Regular At-Bats

BOSTON — Rusney Castillo will be in the starting lineup more often, but it won’t be with the big league club.

Red Sox manager John Farrell announced after Wednesday’s 4-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles that the team optioned the outfielder to Triple-A Pawtucket. With Brock Holt winning the starting left field job, and Chris Young providing his bat for left-handed pitchers, Castillo was getting left out of the lineup.

“We need to get him out and get him going,” Farrell said. “We needed to get some at-bats to get him playing every day.

“… It just felt like the way things are playing out with pretty much a platoon between Brock and Chris in left field, this was an opportunity to get him down there and get the at-bats needed,” Farrell added.

Castillo started just one game so far, going 2-for-4 with a double and a run, and he said he’s ready to get back to work.

“I’ll get an opportunity to play every day and get better, and I’m excited to have the opportunity to start every day, which is what I’ve always wanted to do,” Castillo said through translator Daveson Perez.

Farrell said a corresponding move will come Friday, and it won’t necessarily be another outfielder. The skipper is happy with the versatility there currently, so the Red Sox will explore all their options.

Thumbnail photo via Boston Red Sox right fielder Rusney Castillo works out prior to the game against the Baltimore Orioles at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports