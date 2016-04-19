Watch Kings Vs. Sharks NHL Playoff Game 3 Online (Live Stream)

The Los Angeles Kings are in trouble down 0-2 after two losses at home to begin their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the rival San jose Sharks.

The Sharks were in this position two years ago and won Game 3 before blowing a 3-0 series advantage in embarrassing fashion. This San Jose team appears to have a much better mindset, though, probably because expectations of it were much lower compared to recent playoff runs.

Here’s how to watch Kings-Sharks online.

When: Monday, April 18 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports Images