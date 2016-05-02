Adorable Fan Mistakenly Tosses Back Foul Ball, Gifted Better Souvenir In Return

A young Texas Rangers fan named Grayson probably won’t forget her first professional baseball game.

Grayson received an autographed baseball as a gift from the Rangers on Sunday at Globe Life Park in Arlington because she previously failed to recognize the blessing that is a foul ball. The young fan threw back a foul ball, which came off the bat of Rangers first baseman Mitch Moreland, before her dad could prevent her from doing so. Your browser does not support iframes.

Grayson might have been a little ashamed, but the Rangers replaced the lost souvenir with a better one.

Your browser does not support iframes.

We’re not sure what the moral of this story is, but it sure is great kids can make mistakes and learn from them in this day and age.

