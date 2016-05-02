Adorable Fan Mistakenly Tosses Back Foul Ball, Gifted Better Souvenir In Return

A young Texas Rangers fan named Grayson probably won’t forget her first professional baseball game.
Grayson received an autographed baseball as a gift from the Rangers on Sunday at Globe Life Park in Arlington because she previously failed to recognize the blessing that is a foul ball. The young fan threw back a foul ball, which came off the bat of Rangers first baseman Mitch Moreland, before her dad could prevent her from doing so.
Grayson might have been a little ashamed, but the Rangers replaced the lost souvenir with a better one.
We’re not sure what the moral of this story is, but it sure is great kids can make mistakes and learn from them in this day and age.
H/t to Cut4
Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images
Thumbnail photo via May 1, 2016; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Mitch Moreland (18) hits an rbi double during the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Powered by WordPress.com VIP