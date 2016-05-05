DeMarcus Cousins’ Brother Tased After Club Brawl; Kings Center Pulled Away

Add club bouncers to referees, coaches and other folks who might want to watch out when DeMarcus Cousins and Co. come around.

Police tazed Cousins’ brother, Jaleel, after a nightclub brawl Thursday in Tampa, Fla., according to TMZ. The Sacramento Kings center was present at The Drynk SoHo when the fracas started, but friends pulled him outside before the police arrived.

“There was no indication of any involvement by DeMarcus Cousins,” a police spokesperson told TMZ.

Video shows Jeleel, a 22-year-old former center on the University of South Florida basketball team, throwing punches before club security wrestled him to the ground.

Citing sources inside the club, TMZ reports the brawl began after security prevented the Cousins brothers from entering the DJ area.

Police tried to apprehend Jaleel, but he reportedly resisted their efforts, prompting them to use the taser on him. Police arrested Jaleel for alleged misdemeanor battery and resisting arrest.

Typical club stuff, we reckon.

