Max Scherzer, Young Mets Fan Play Catch; You’ll Love Baseball Forever After Watching

Max Scherzer will be the first non-New York Met or Yankee to receive the key to the city if he keeps this up.

The Washington Nationals pitcher played catch with a young Mets fan before the teams’ game Wednesday at Citi Field. The boy’s father captured the baseball bond on video and shared it on Twitter.

@masnNationals Here you go.We may be Mets fans, people should know what a wonderful thing Max did. #lifelongmaxfans pic.twitter.com/urUYis2X5b — Joe La Rocca (@joerock101) May 19, 2016

The kid’s reaction is one of the most New York things ever.

We have to tip our caps to Scherzer. He lost the previous night’s game, yet still had the goodwill to make a Mets fan’s trip to the stadium unforgettable.

Viva baseball.