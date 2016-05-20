MLB

Max Scherzer, Young Mets Fan Play Catch; You’ll Love Baseball Forever After Watching

Fri, May 20, 2016 at 10:13AM

Max Scherzer will be the first non-New York Met or Yankee to receive the key to the city if he keeps this up.

The Washington Nationals pitcher played catch with a young Mets fan before the teams’ game Wednesday at Citi Field. The boy’s father captured the baseball bond on video and shared it on Twitter.

The kid’s reaction is one of the most New York things ever.

We have to tip our caps to Scherzer. He lost the previous night’s game, yet still had the goodwill to make a Mets fan’s trip to the stadium unforgettable.

Viva baseball.

