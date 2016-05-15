NBA Rumors: Indiana Pacers To Promote Nate McMillan To Head Coach

It looks like Nate McMillan is getting another chance to be an NBA head coach.

The Indiana Pacers are on the verge of promoting the former NBA veteran from assistant to head coach, per Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports.

The Pacers opted not to renew head coach Frank Vogel’s contract shortly after they lost to the Toronto Raptors in Game 7 of their first-round series earlier this month. McMillan was one of Vogel’s assistants for the last three seasons.

McMillan has plenty of experience as an NBA head coach, but he hasn’t enjoyed much success.

He owns a lifetime coaching record of 478-452 (14-20 in the playoffs) and his teams have advanced past the first round of the NBA playoffs just once (2004-05 Seattle Supersonics). He was fired by the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2011-12 season after three straight Round 1 exits.

