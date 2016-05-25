Russell Westbrook High-Fives Brother After Hitting 3-Pointer; Thunder Rout Warriors

Russell Westbrook sent a friendly reminder to the NBA on Tuesday night: Kevin Durant isn’t the only superstar in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder point guard led all scorers, registering his fifth postseason triple-double in the process and finishing with a final stat line of 36 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and 4 steals in OKC’s 118-94 victory over the Golden State Warriors. As a result, Westbrook and the Thunder are one win away from the NBA Finals.

Russell Westbrook registers his 5th career triple-double of the #NBAPlayoffs scoring 36 PTs, 11 REBs & 11 ASTs.https://t.co/zN17nUo3qQ — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) May 25, 2016

Arguably the coolest moment of the night came on Westbrook’s final bucket. After hitting a corner 3-pointer, he turned and high-fived an ecstatic fan sitting in the front row: his brother.

Russell Westbrook status: LIT 🔥 https://t.co/0KGuou0nQV — Hooped Up (@hoopedup) May 25, 2016

The Dubs now are on the brink of elimination as they head back to Oracle Arena for Game 5 trailing the series three games to one.

Klay Thompson led Golden State with a team-high 26 points, including 19 in the third quarter to bring the Warriors within striking distance but still finished the game as a minus-14 overall. Stephen Curry, the two-time defending MVP, finished with 19 points and six turnovers.

Durant added 26 points for the Thunder in the victory.

