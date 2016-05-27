Here’s Why It’s OK That Sidney Crosby Touched The Prince Of Wales Trophy

The Pittsburgh Penguins are headed back to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2009, but some Penguins fans are freaking out instead of celebrating because Sidney Crosby touched the Prince of Wales Trophy.

Crosby touches the trophy. Sharks will win the Cup. pic.twitter.com/Ams8df2yKJ — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) May 27, 2016

NHL superstition rules that players aren’t supposed to touch a trophy until they win the Stanley Cup Final. Breaking that rule would be bad luck, then.

The San Jose Sharks, for example, didn’t touch the Campbell Bowl after their Game 6 win over the St. Louis Blues earlier this week. The Penguins became the first team since 2010 to touch the conference trophy.

But Crosby might have had a reason to grab the trophy.

I believe Crosby touched/grabbed the East trophy in 2009, and didn't in 2008. Worked in 09, so why not do it again — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) May 27, 2016

@TheFourthPeriod Mario picked it up in both cup winning years. Sid followed his lead after not touching it in '08 — Ed Byrnes (@Ed_Byrnes) May 27, 2016

Crosby’s Penguins, of course, won the Cup final in 2009 and lost in 2008. So, for consistency’s sake, this makes sense.

He’d just better hope he’s right.

