Caitlyn Jenner Rocks 1976 Olympic Gold Medal On Sports Illustrated Cover

What a difference 40 years makes.

Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, is on the cover of the most recent issue of Sports Illustrated rocking the gold medal she won as a man at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal.

Her life has changed drastically since the decathlon victory, but Jenner, who made her transition from male to female public in 2015, has become a huge figure in the LGBT community and truly sounds happy.

“I loved Bruce,” Jenner said of her evolution, according to SI. “I still love him today. I like what he did and the way he set an example for hard work and dedication. I’m proud of that part of my life.

“But this woman was living inside me, all my life, and it reached the point where I had to let her live and put Bruce inside. And I am happier, these last 12 months, than I’ve ever been in my life.”

So excited to relive my gold medal journey with @SINow! Can’t believe it’s been 40 years! https://t.co/6PfAhDh4pl — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 28, 2016

Thumbnail photo via YouTube screen grab