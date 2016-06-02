Copa America TV Guide 2016: Channel, Schedule, Bracket, Live Stream Info

Soccers fans around the world will turn their eyes to the 2016 Copa America in the coming weeks.

The tournament, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary, showcases many of the best teams and players in the world, including Lionel Messi of Argentina (and FC Barcelona).

Chile is the defending champion, but it will have stiff competition from the likes of Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Mexico and the host nation, USA.

Here’s all the information you need to watch the 2016 Copa America.

Groups

A: USA, Colombia, Costa Rica, Paraguay

B: Brazil, Ecuador, Haiti, Peru

C: Mexico, Uruguay, Jamaica, Venezuela

D: Argentina, Chile, Panama, Bolivia

Here’s the bracket that will be used once group play concludes.

When: Group stage June 4 through June 14, quarterfinals June 16 through June 18, semifinals June 21 and June 22, third-place game June 25 and final June 26

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream: FOX Soccer 2Go, FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via May 28, 2016; Kansas City, KS, USA; Fans at the USA against Bolivia game in Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary Rohman/MLS/USA TODAY Sports