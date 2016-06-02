Craig Sager Throws First Pitch, Sings ‘Take Me Out To The Ballgame’ At Wrigley

Illinois native Craig Sager got to live out a dream Wednesday night.

The NBA on TNT sideline reporter threw out the first pitch and sang “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” at Wednesday night’s Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field.

Sager, who’s currently battling leukemia, was honored before the Cubs’ game against the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of the Cubs’ “Conquer Cancer” night.

Craig Sager throws out first pitch at Wrigley, sings Take Me Out To The Ballgame #SagerStrong https://t.co/RAn8u7v1JN — The Cauldron (ICYMI) (@CauldronICYMI) June 2, 2016

Sager then got to carry out a Wrigley tradition by singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during the seventh-inning stretch, and he nailed it. Your browser does not support iframes.

Sager grew up in Batavia, Ill., as a Cubs fan and eventually went to Northwestern in Chicago. Beloved across the sports world, Sager was diagnosed with cancer in 2014. Twice, the cancer went into remission before returning. His current bout looks to be his toughest, as Sager revealed in March he was given three to six months to live. Of course, Sager insisted on “fighting to the end,” claiming he planned to make “medical history” and beat the disease.

So far, so good. The longtime sideline reporter will be honored this summer at the ESPYs, where he’ll receive the Jimmy V Award.

