David Price Showcasing Why Boston Gave Him Record Contract, Made Him Its Ace

David Price was the tough-luck loser Wednesday night at AT&T Park in San Francisco, as the Boston Red Sox couldn’t muster much run support for the southpaw in a 2-1 loss to the Giants.

All things considered, Price was excellent: 8 innings, two earned runs, three hits and seven strikeouts. But while the complete-game effort wasn’t enough for a Red Sox win, it did underscore once again why the Red Sox gave Price a record-setting contract and made him the ace of their staff.

Including Wednesday’s action, Price’s numbers have been excellent in his last six starts: 4-2 with a 2.55 ERA and 38 strikeouts.

NESN’s Tom Caron and Hall of Famer Jim Rice broke down Price’s adjustments before Wednesday’s game on “Red Sox Gameday Live.” Check out their analysis in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images