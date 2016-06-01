Indians’ Marlon Byrd Suspended 162 Games After Testing Positive For PED

Marlon Byrd took another substance he shouldn’t have.

The Cleveland Indians outfielder received a 162-game suspension without pay Wednesday for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. MLB announced in a statement that Byrd tested positive for the growth hormone secretagogue Ipamorelin, which is considered a performance-enhancing substance.

Byrd issued the following statement on his suspension.

This is Byrd’s second PED violation, as he was suspended 50 games in 2012 after testing positive for tamoxifen. As such, the 38-year-old has been suspended for a full season as a two-time offender.

Byrd hit .270 with five home runs, 19 RBIs and a .778 OPS in 129 plate appearances over 34 games with the Indians this season before getting pinched. He totaled at least 23 home runs in three straight seasons from 2013 to 2015 after his first PED violation.

Byrd has played for 10 teams throughout his 15-year major league career. He has 159 home runs to go along with a career .275/.329/.430 slash line.

