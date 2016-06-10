Watch Muhammad Ali Funeral, Procession Online (Live Stream)

Muhammad Ali was considered “the people’s champ,” so it’s only fitting his somber goodbye is shared with the world.

The Greatest of All Time, who passed away last Saturday at the age of 74, will be laid to rest Friday in his hometown of Louisville, Ky., in a public ceremony expected to be followed all across the world.

A procession will take Ali’s body through Louisville, giving fans across the city one final chance to say goodbye. That will lead to a funeral service at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville at 2 p.m. ET.

See coverage from WHAS in Louisville below.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images