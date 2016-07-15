Donald Trump Running Mate Mike Pence Once Made Unoriginal Deflategate Joke

Donald Trump ended all the mystery and speculation Friday by naming Indiana governor Mike Pence as his running mate in the U.S. presidential race.

Now we’re not going to dig in and break this down from a political standpoint. But there is a slight sports connection — a New England sports connection, in fact — to this pretty big news.

As Indiana governor, Pence of course supported one of the state’s most prominent sporting institutions, the Indianapolis Colts. And during Pence’s time in office — he was elected Indiana’s 50th governor in 2012 — the Colts were at the center of one of the NFL’s biggest controversies: Deflategate.

It was, after all, the Colts who started this seemingly never-ending drama all the way back in the 2014 AFC Championship Game. That battle somehow still is ongoing, but with Pence in the news Friday, folks started digging through the Republican veepstakes winner’s Twitter feed and unearthed this gem from October, right before the Colts and Patriots met for the first time since the deflated football saga began.

You can always tell when the Patriots are in town…#ColtsNation #NEvsIND pic.twitter.com/86ezgqclFC — Governor Mike Pence (@GovPenceIN) October 16, 2015

Burn.

We have to wonder if Trump, noted friend and defender of Tom Brady, saw this tweet in the vetting process.

Luckily for Trump, Pence and the rest of the Republican party who haven’t denounced Trump yet, there virtually was no chance Trump would win Massachusetts in this fall’s election.

New Hampshire, on the other hand …

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images

Thumbnail photo via Footballs before an NFL game.