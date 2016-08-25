Adam McQuaid Enjoying Bruins’ Offseason While Taking Care Of Old Injuries

Bad injury luck has followed Adam McQuaid around over the past few seasons, but the 2016 offseason might have been just what the doctor ordered for the Boston Bruins defenseman.

McQuaid has spent most of his offseason in Boston, where he has worked on getting back to full health for the 2016-17 season.

“There’s been a big component on flexibility and range of motion, and I’ve really had a good chance to work on getting good treatment on some of the older injuries I’ve had that I’ve kind of put on the back burner a bit and tried to work through instead of really taking care of,” McQuaid told NESN’s Billy Jaffe on “Bruins Summer Face-Off Live” on Thursday. “So it’s been really helpful, and I’m hoping it’s going to pay off this year and down the road, too.”

Bruins fans certainly are hoping for that, as well.

Hear more from McQuaid and Jaffe in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images